SHERIDAN — In support of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s partnership agreement to reopen and operate the Sheridan College Agri Park for public use, Dan and Kathy Riggs donated $6,000 to support operational expenses as well as WYO Rodeo Wrangler and WYO Rodeo Queen use leading up to the WYO Rodeo.
The Riggs family are longtime supporters of Sheridan College sports and arena activities. This gift aligns with their commitment to youth sports and western culture throughout the community.
“When the WYO Rodeo board stepped up to reopen the arena for our community, Kathy and I immediately knew we wanted to support their efforts,” Dan Riggs said. “It takes a very special skill set and a strong community commitment to take something like this on. This is no small task. A lot of volunteer hours will be spent by the WYO board and many others. There’s really no other organization quite as well equipped to manage public use of this beautiful arena as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.”
The 45,000 square-foot Sheridan College AgriPark opened January 2015 and was designed for use by the Sheridan College rodeo team, which continues to practice in the arena, as well as members of the public. In that spirit, the WYO Rodeo board presented a partnership proposal to the college to operate it as intended. The WYO’s agreement with Sheridan College to manage operations and rentals for the arena currently runs through June 30.
Individuals and organizations are invited to rent the arena for a wide variety of uses. To inquire, please email sheridanagripark@gmail.com. A WYO Rodeo board volunteer will respond within 48 hours.