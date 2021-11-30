SHERIDAN — Local barber Levi Davis learned his trade from a 90-year-old World War II veteran from Salt Lake City named Tim Hite. And Hite’s early lessons have stuck with him.
“I always appreciated his views on the customer,” Davis said of Hite. “He wanted to make sure he was valuing their time and giving them a service worthy of what they were paying. I try to do the same, and I value a quality haircut over the number of haircuts I do in the day. Quality is important, and so is being a good people person and caring about the community.”
If those sentiments are old-fashioned, they fit right in at the White Swan Barber Shop, which has been at its current 221 Main St. location since 1906, Davis said. And, as Davis is quick to point out, “old is the new cool in this day and age.”
“I think that history is one of the main draws of this business and one of the reasons I wanted to buy it,” Davis said. “There is a lot of history here, and it’s fun to think of all the conversations that have taken place here. I’m just continuing this place’s longstanding traditions.”
Davis, who was previously a barber at Martin Barber Company in Laramie, took over ownership of the White Swan from Ron Charlson, who owned it for 34 years, in July 2021.
Davis is part of a legacy dating back to when The White Swan first opened its doors in Sheridan in January 1906 by J.H. Shelton. He follows in the footsteps of two longtime owners, inheriting the store from Charlson, who took over the store from John Driskell, who owned the shop for 45 years, in the early 1980s.
The barber shop has seen changes over the years, according to Davis, but walking into the White Swan can still make you feel like a time traveler. The back bar — or counter and cabinet space — is as old as the shop itself. The barber chairs were purchased by Driskell in 1936, but date back to 1920. The walls are decorated with pictures of past barbers, which serve as a reminder of the legacy Davis upholds.
Davis said he’s dedicated to preserving that history through providing quality haircuts and protecting the physical history inside the building. He is currently in the process of restoring the back bar by stripping off multiple coats of white paint to reveal the original oak surface.
“When I’m scraping all that paint, and I start to see a little of the wood poking through, I get excited,” Davis said. “It’s fun to imagine what it used to look like back in the day.”
Davis has received some help with the back bar from Old General Store Antiques owner Luke Knudson. Knudson, who is in the process of restoring a historical property of his own, said there was a lot of value to preserving the history of local properties.
“The thing about these historical properties is that once they’re gone, we’re not going to get them back,” Knudson said. “Once they’re demolished or remodeled or renovated, all that history will be lost forever. So it’s great to have people in the community like Levi who want to protect and preserve that history.”
With just six months at the shop, Davis has started to build his clientele while also serving customers who have been getting their hair cut at the White Swan for more than 80 years. His eventual hope is to bring in other barbers to help him, filling the two currently empty chairs at the shop and hopefully even necessitating the installation of a fourth chair.
“That’s kind of my vision going forward,” Davis said. “I want to find good guys that want to work hard and care about the community as much as I do.”
Davis acknowledged it was nerve-wracking to leave an established well-paying job in Laramie to come to Sheridan, but he said he was happy to carry on the White Swan’s legacy.
“I had such a good job in Laramie and walking away from that to branch out on your own is scary but also really fulfilling,” Davis said. “I haven’t regretted the move at all, and I’m really excited to be here in Sheridan.”