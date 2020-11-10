SHERIDAN — On Oct. 29, staff members from Sheridan Physical Therapy presented Sheridan Community Land Trust with a check for $1,160 that will be used to build and maintain SCLT’s network of community trails. The donation was made with proceeds from this fall’s Big Goose Gallop & Grind race.
"Sheridan Physical Therapy prides itself on being an active force in our community. All of the projects undertaken by SCLT make the community stronger, more active and more involved,” said Sheridan Physical Therapy's Terry Winnop. “We are happy and proud to support all forms of movement on our trails and waterways."
SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer appreciated the generosity of Sheridan Physical Therapy.
“They hosted a great race and we are so pleased they chose to help SCLT. They understand how important it is for people’s health to stay active by getting outside. This donation will help SCLT continue making it easier than ever before to go from your front door to the outdoors in Sheridan County,” Bauer said.