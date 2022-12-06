SHERIDAN — Sunlight Federal Credit Union's Board of Directors selected Julie Dunham as the chief executive officer. Dunham has been part of the Sunlight team for several years and she steps into the position left by retiring CEO Steve Pearson.
Dunham is mother to two children who were both born and raised in Wyoming. While Dunham was not born in Wyoming. Her family moved her here just before first grade so she considers herself a Wyoming native. She graduated from Worland High School in 1999 and soon after left to attend college in Denver. She found her way back to Worland and after trying out a few jobs, she landed at Bank of the West. She had no idea this would lead to a career in the financial industry. After being with Bank of the West for four years, she was recruited to join the team at Sunlight Federal Credit Union.
According to a press release, Dunham said she acknowledges this as the best career move of her life. Her career at Sunlight began as a teller in their Worland office but not long after, she transferred to the Cody office. In Cody, she took on roles from teller to collections officer.
Dunham spent three years in their Cody office before she was offered the office manager position in the Worland office. In that position she was able to learn more about managing employees, underwriting loans and how to best help Sunlight members, according to the release. In 2019 she was offered the positions of chief operating officer and human resources director. During her time in that position, she was responsible for managing all four Sunlight locations. She traveled between all locations to help recruit, train and mentor staff.
In the summer of 2022, Sunlight’s CEO retired, and after a six month interview process, Dunham was offered the position.