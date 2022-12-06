SHERIDAN — Sunlight Federal Credit Union's Board of Directors selected Julie Dunham as the chief executive officer. Dunham has been part of the Sunlight team for several years and she steps into the position left by retiring CEO Steve Pearson.

Dunham is mother to two children who were both born and raised in Wyoming. While Dunham was not born in Wyoming. Her family moved her here just before first grade so she considers herself a Wyoming native. She graduated from Worland High School in 1999 and soon after left to attend college in Denver. She found her way back to Worland and after trying out a few jobs, she landed at Bank of the West. She had no idea this would lead to a career in the financial industry. After being with Bank of the West for four years, she was recruited to join the team at Sunlight Federal Credit Union.

Tags

Recommended for you