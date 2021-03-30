Occupational therapy is a health profession that helps people across their lifespan fully occupy their roles as a spouse, parent, worker, community member or a member of society at large.
Often, people think that occupation is job related, but that is a common misconception. OTs define occupation as anything that a person wants or needs to do in their life. Brushing your teeth is an occupation. Feeding your cat is an occupation. Ice fishing is an occupation. Sitting in your cubicle answering the phone is an occupation. A child playing with a toy is an occupation.
Sometimes, people have issues that prevent them from participating in their occupations. If you have a shoulder injury, how will that affect your ability to get dressed or care for your child? If you have carpal tunnel syndrome, how are you going to work through the pain and numbness in your hands? If you have arthritis, how does that affect your ability to put on your earrings or fasten small buttons or clasps? If your child has fine motor or gross motor delays, how does that affect their ability to participate in school? Play with other children? Crawl, walk and run? Play with those Legos you keep stepping on?
Where do occupational therapists work?
Occupational therapists work in a multitude of settings including outpatient clinics, mental health hospitals, nursing homes, schools, in the home and early intervention clinics. In each of these settings, treatment sessions may look a little different, as OTs work to individualize and customize treatments for each unique person’s needs, capabilities and goals.
In a nursing home setting, treatment may look a lot like self-care skills or home management skills, such as cooking or cleaning. In an outpatient setting, treatment is often focused on physical limitations due to injury, illness or lifelong conditions. In a mental health setting, treatment may be focused on self-management, cognitive skills or community access. In a pediatric setting, OTs work on how children move, interact with their environment and skills necessary for playing and participating with school. There are also specialists in the OT world, such as certified hand therapists, sensory integration therapists and adaptive technology therapists.
Occasionally, a patient may be at their highest functional level and still have trouble accomplishing what they need and want to do. When that happens, OTs work with the client and help to adapt the environment or use special tools to help get the job done. There are many ways to solve problems, and OTs are experts at figuring out new ways to solve them that work for the client.
Occupational therapists fill an important and often overlooked niche in health care. If you have ever had a limiting injury or health condition, you know how frustrating and potentially life altering that can be. OTs are trained to be flexible, open-minded and always look for solutions to allow people across the lifespan to be fully engaged and live life to the fullest.
If you are struggling with limitations or would like more information about what occupational therapy could potentially do for you, Sheridan has quite a few OTs to choose from. In our community, OTs work at the VA, in the nursing homes, at the schools, in outpatient clinics, at the hospital and in home health, among other settings. Any one of us would love the opportunity to help someone get back to living.