SHERIDAN — First Northern Bank of Wyoming is a local family and employee-owned financial services institution earning the Business of the Year Award through Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
From humble beginnings in 1885, FNB has been and continues to be a community-focused financial services provider for the communities it serves in the state it calls home.
As the oldest bank in Wyoming, FNB continues a legacy of local, with third and fifth generations of family ownership in addition to employee owners that work to better the communities in which they live. It is a culture of service, honor and faith in the future of the communities FNB serves.
The bank started originally in Buffalo as a private bank in 1883 organized by Stebbins, Conrad and Company with $50,000 of starting capital. Quickly, the community needs demanded a complete bank institution, so the founders made the decision to apply for a National Bank Charter.
In 1885, the banking charter was granted, making it the third bank charter in the territory. The original ownership included generational family ties to current ownership. The bank still operates today in Buffalo, and in the early 2000s the bank opened a loan production office in Campbell County. In 2009, FNB opened a full-service branch in Sheridan, the first full-service office in its history. The bank changed charters to a state bank in 2012, changing its name to First Northern Bank of Wyoming to better align the bank’s mission and values with the local economies. The bank continues to grow with more than 30 local employees.
FNB is proud to be a community champion. They advocate for local youth by supporting the Sheridan County YMCA, 4-H, FFA, FBLA, school academic and athletic teams, drama and arts. FNB also supports The Hub on Smith, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation, Sheridan College, Downtown Sheridan Association, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, the Chamber and many local museums, downtown arts and other community events and traditions.
FNB loves to see growth of the community and preservation of tradition. They encourage a healthy blend of tradition with modernization because FNB staff believe the community cannot forget its roots or abandon the need to remain competitive and modern. The bank donates and volunteers many staff hours serving on boards or volunteering to give back in areas such as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, Sheridan County 4-H and FFA and larger philanthropical boards across the community.
Last year was a challenging year. FNB partnered with the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation and other financial institutions to help create a significant contribution to the Sheridan Area Employee Relief Fund to help those impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 shutdowns. The bank increased community giving, supported local retail stores and encouraged local shopping support. FNB continued to provide over five area scholarships to graduating seniors, helped several nonprofits with match grant challenges, assisted with providing support to the baseball field in Big Horn, hosted Business After Hours, supported local 4-H and FFA students, high school athletic teams, Sheridan College rodeo, the WYO Theater, Wyo West Warrior Foundation, Wine Fest and many more.
Innovative not for products but for their people, FNB believes in reinvestment in its people with additional professional development certifications and an experience rather than a transaction for their clients.