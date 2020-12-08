SHERIDAN — Eliason Financial brings on Chris Prosinski as their new financial advisor. The addition of Prosinski will help the firm focus on servicing existing clients, expand outreach in the community and continue ongoing client development.
Prosinski joins Eliason after a seven-season career in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
He grew up in Buffalo and attended the University of Wyoming, earning his bachelor of science degree in business administration. He holds his Series 7, 66 and insurance licenses.
Eliason Financial is an independent financial services firm based in Sheridan that advises clients throughout Wyoming and the U.S.