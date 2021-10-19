SHERIDAN — Oct. 31: To children, the one night a year where they can dress like comic book villains and the superheroes who thwart them and gorge themselves on bags of candy. To fretful parents, a night full of anxiety. So much can go wrong with children on normal days already that a night where they can run in the streets and accept candy from strangers leaves the parents chewing their nails to the quick.
Enter the legend of the Halloween sadist: that nasty deviant injecting Snickers with poison or poking sewing needles into Kit-Kat bars. Reports of this brand of degeneracy began in California in 1959, when a dentist tricked instead of treated by giving children laxatives. Fortunately, the damage was minimal — just a tummy ache. But fear boiled in parents’ minds.
Since that day in 1959, around 200 cases of candy tampering have been reported in North America. Joel Best, a sociology and criminal justice professor with the University of Delaware investigated these cases and found that not one incident resulted in any harm to children. Most cases he debunked either as hoaxes or pranks children played on each other.
Though improbable, candy tampering can still happen, so it is best to check candy wrappers for small holes and not accept anything unwrapped or not in an original wrapper, but it is not the major danger of the night. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration reports that pedestrian incidents rise more than 40% on Halloween compared to all other nights of the year.
So, what is a safety concerned parent to do? As fears of tampering continued to be reported by news outlets and traffic incidents rose, community organizations and businesses created alternatives.
“Parents are always looking for a safe and secure place for their little kids to go,” said Erin Kilbride, executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center. “It’s great that we can fill that need for our community.”
The TRVCC hosts an annual trunk-or-treat. They have switched locations between Dayton and Ranchester each year, with the 2021 event being hosted at the Dayton facility Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, TRVCC made the event a drive-thru.
“I challenge people to ask, ‘How can we get kids to still have fun in their cars?’” Kilbride said.
In Sheridan, the local chapter of Jaycees held their Fall Festival Oct. 16. The bright afternoon sun made for a safer celebration.
“I think that there’s been a huge shift in trick-or-treating,” said Sheyle Nettles, the event organizer with Jaycees. “Trunk-or-treats have been really popular the last 10 years because it’s so easy for parents to take their kids to one place and keep track of them.”
Despite a pandemic, weather and other hurdles, the public trick-or-treating events have proven successful.
The Halloween tradition evolved from old European customs brought over in the early 19th century. In post-war America, after the end of sugar rationing, trick-or-treating became a candy rush.
Today, Americans spend billions of dollars on Halloween candy, decorations and costumes. And now, the tradition is evolving again — into more public spaces.
For more information regarding upcoming trunk-or-treat or other public events surrounding the Halloween holiday in Sheridan County, see thesheridanpress.com events calendar or check briefs published on People page daily.