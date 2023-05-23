SHERIDAN — Based on the original Candy Land board game, Sheridan’s Glazed ‘N Confused presents Donut Land. Just like Candy Land, players follow a rainbow path that zig zags around the board, passing a variety of unique characters along the way.
“You land on a certain color and there is a consequence, so red is dare and purple is aspiration, to name a few,” Glazed ‘N Confused owner Jordan Davis said. “We started thinking about the concept for a couple of years and we thought it would be a great game. It is also a great way to get more products in the shop. The games have a longer shelf and they are more distributable.”
The game took roughly two years to create. Davis handed off the task to former Glazed ‘N Confused employee Autumn Gregson.
“He knew that I was an artist and wanted to give me an outlet to get a foot in the door,” Gregson said.
Gregson completed the entire backdrop for the board game in two months.
“At the time, I was working at Glazed ‘N confused so I took my daily experiences like what customers liked or the name of doughnuts,” Gregson said. “I played around with a lot of designs. I want to be a storyboard animator and a lot of that is coming up with characters, like diverse characters that you can tell apart, so I wanted this to be a reflection of that.”
Gregson found it difficult to find a sketch pad large enough to create the board, ending up tearing sheets and taping them together to get the desired size.
Once completed, the background was then sent to get digitized and colorized by one of Davis’s friends.
Davis ended up creating a Kickstarter to market the game and crowd-fund the production run. Customers were able to purchase the game in advance at a cheaper price, set to arrive around Christmas this year.
“We will continue to iterate the game through expansion packs,” Davis said. “The packs will come with decks of cards with a variety of other questions. The baseline game is very family friendly, but we are also thinking of adding Donut Land Red, a more explicit version for adults.”
Davis hopes to get the game in the doughnut shop in November and aims to bring the game to other stores around Sheridan, as well.
“I appreciated the opportunity to do it for sure,” Gregson said. “It was right here when I came to Sheridan and it was a nice way to get in touch with people.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.