SHERIDAN — Based on the original Candy Land board game, Sheridan’s Glazed ‘N Confused presents Donut Land. Just like Candy Land, players follow a rainbow path that zig zags around the board, passing a variety of unique characters along the way.

“You land on a certain color and there is a consequence, so red is dare and purple is aspiration, to name a few,” Glazed ‘N Confused owner Jordan Davis said. “We started thinking about the concept for a couple of years and we thought it would be a great game. It is also a great way to get more products in the shop. The games have a longer shelf and they are more distributable.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

