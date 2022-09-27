09-12-2020 Affordable housing
Ryan Hanrahan | The Sheridan Press

A house in the affordable housing Woodland Park subdivision sits for sale Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Sheridan officials are considering changes to the program that helps fund infrastructure for the houses.

 By Ryan Hanrahan | ryan.hanrahan@thesheridanpress.com

CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon’s office wants to put $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward affordable housing. The office is preparing to submit a funding proposal to the State Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, policy advisor Ivy Castleberry said Friday at a state conference for Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

According to Castleberry, the office wants to set up a grant program for “shovel-ready” housing projects around the state.

