SHERIDAN — Ranging from June 21-25, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns’ Women’s Build aims to bring the community together in a positive way, giving back to local families in need.
All businesses in the community are welcome to participate in the event and no previous skill is needed to participate.
Teams are given a time slot to work on a designated project through Habitat. Volunteers can do anything from putting in insulation to planting trees around a property. Teams include up to five members, each working together on a designated morning or afternoon shift on a single day. Women participants will be working on two neighboring houses at 1731 and 1741 Willow Trail.
Harfst and Associates, Inc. is bringing in members such as Robby and Danette Harfst, Cindi and David Williams and Christine Dieterich.
In addition to the Women’s Build, the company has dedicated itself to taking part in the Sheridan community often.
“Every one of our employees, as part of what we do as a company, participates and chooses charities to support all throughout the year,” Williams said.
Through the community project, the team looks forward to meeting individuals from various businesses around town, as well as the new homeowners.
“We really look forward to being there to help out a great cause,” Williams said. “We require and expect that we look at our community from all different angles.”
Best Western Sheridan Center staff also will dedicate time to building homes, including Karen Schumacher, Dakota Treviño Bublitz, Kathy Owen and Bridget Schumacher.
Bublitz, in particular, has a deep connection to Habitat for Humanity.
“I have a Habitat home that we have been living in for about seven years,” Bublitz said. “It is near and dear to my heart. When my boss Karen had told me about it, I automatically jumped at the opportunity to help.”
A total of 10 First Northern Bank staff members will volunteer.
“Habitat for Humanity has been an organization first Northern Bank has been very passionate about helping out,” Senior Vice President Director of Marking Amber Stones said. “We think it is an amazing organization, and what they do for people in the community is great.”
“First Northern Bank of Wyoming loves to contribute to the Women’s Build every year and we have a blast doing it,” Stones added. “We love helping out Habitat for Humanity.”
See habitat.org to register individually or as a team and participate in the event held June 21-25.