Republican candidate for Wyoming's at-large U.S. House seat, Harriet Hageman — pictured third from right — recently visited Sheridan and toured Ramaco Carbon, according to company representatives.

SHERIDAN — The future of Wyoming’s largest industry was the focus when Republican candidate for Wyoming’s at-large U.S. House seat, Harriet Hageman, visited Sheridan and toured Ramaco Carbon, according to company representatives.

Partnered with researchers from national laboratories and universities, staff at Ramaco’s iCAM (Innovating Carbon Advanced Material) research park are focused on creating high-value uses for coal as a building block for advanced products and infrastructure materials, replacing the more-expensive feedstock of petroleum. 

