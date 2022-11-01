SHERIDAN — The future of Wyoming’s largest industry was the focus when Republican candidate for Wyoming’s at-large U.S. House seat, Harriet Hageman, visited Sheridan and toured Ramaco Carbon, according to company representatives.
Partnered with researchers from national laboratories and universities, staff at Ramaco’s iCAM (Innovating Carbon Advanced Material) research park are focused on creating high-value uses for coal as a building block for advanced products and infrastructure materials, replacing the more-expensive feedstock of petroleum.
“The coal industry is the backbone of the U.S.’s energy security,” Hageman said, according to a press release from Ramaco. “I am committed and will continue to fight for Wyoming’s coal industries, including other uses of coal. I am excited about these technologies Ramaco will bring to bear.”
During her visit, Hageman engaged with researchers and watched demonstrations of products and materials that use coal as the precursor, including:
• graphene for conductive inks, paints and building materials like concrete
• carbon fibers for materials such as cars, infrastructure and other equipment
• porous and activated carbons for gas absorption
• agricultural applications
Hageman also discussed the necessity of developing U.S. domestic supplies of rare earth elements, which are used in batteries, electronics and other advanced applications. These elements are present at Ramaco’s 1.1 billion ton coal reserve in Sheridan, Brook Mine, and are currently being researched in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory.
Ramaco Carbon — an arm of the publicly traded company Ramaco Resources — has not requested any funding from state taxpayers for its work, company officials said. As it advances its commercialization and manufacturing efforts, Hageman inquired regarding future federal government support for the work, as well as partnerships that can speed the transition from research and development to the marketplace, Ramaco representatives said in a press release.
Hageman emphasized the importance of the coal industry to Wyoming and the U.S. and its energy self-sufficiency, particularly given current geopolitical issues impacting energy supplies. She expressed great interest in Ramaco’s goal to make coal “too valuable to burn.”
“Research is the core building block, not only for the development of next-generation of advanced products in this country, but for coal’s transition from an energy resource to what we call ‘carbon ore,’ or an inexpensive feedstock for advanced carbon products and materials,” said Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources’ chairman and CEO. “It’s an honor to host Hageman at our facilities to demonstrate these applications and to expand public understanding of what coal can do. The use of ‘carbon ore’ can power a wave of American innovation, and with political support from key partners like Hageman, we believe there’s an exciting future for Wyoming and the local coal industry to create a new ‘Carbon Valley’ here in Sheridan.”