SHERIDAN — Paul and Christina Haworth, local business owners, earned the Business Persons of the Year designation through the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce annual awards.
Paul and Christina Haworth met in Florida building boats. Christina Haworth is a licensed interior designer and was doing boat and yacht interiors, and her husband was a fiberglass and gel coat engineer. The couple traveled all over the world and loved researching foods in the areas where they were visiting. You could always find them in a local grocery store buying the same products as the locals.
After owning several private businesses, the Haworths eventually moved back to Wyoming in 2005 to purchase a meat processing facility in Riverton. In just four years, the couple turned the company around to be a $2 million company and the largest meat processor by volume in the state of Wyoming. Wanting to raise their children in the area where Paul’s great-great-grandfather settled and helped open what is now known as Big Horn Mercantile, they relocated to Sheridan in 2009 and founded Sackett’s Market in 2010.
Their goal with Sackett’s Market is to provide local, back-to-basics quality foods. This past year with the pandemic, the Haworths were able to provide consistent quality products from local farmers and ranchers, never running out of product and serving as one of the only grocery stores in the area providing true farm-to-table products. Sackett’s was able to utilize local resources to feed the community.
In October 2019, the Haworths bought a “diamond in the rough” building, former home of Lannans Paint Supply located at 184 E. Burkitt Street in Sheridan, and began planning its facelift. Though they had planned on doing many of the renovations on their own, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Haworths decided to utilize people who had lost their jobs to help with the renovation. The space planning for the interior of the building incorporated the guidelines for the new Wyoming Food Freedom Act to separate local and commercially produced goods. The exterior and interior of the building were renovated using the Downtown Sheridan Association’s design guidelines for a true historic restoration.
With their new location, the Haworths have been able to expand their product offerings, employ more staff and provide more services to the Sheridan area.
“A leader in our business means that we are a team player,” Christina Haworth said when asked what being a leader in business and the community means. “We are a team. Many of our staff members have been with us since the beginning of our market. We could not do this without our staff, farmers, ranchers and communicating with our local college and community. We sell perishable goods and need to have a very quick grasp on what our local producers can provide, and what the end user is needing. We feel that we have those skills and a great team to do it.”