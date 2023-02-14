1-26-22 SEEDA3.jpg
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board member Patrick Henderson listens to conversation during the board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. 

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

Patrick Henderson retired in 2022 after 22 years of dedicated service as the executive director of Whitney Benefits, an educational foundation started by the late Edward A. Whitney.

While director of Whitney Benefits, Henderson was instrumental in many changes such as the extension of the Whitney interest-free student loan program to include students in Johnson County; expansion and construction at Sheridan College, including the career and technical programs and the Allied Health Project; facilitation of cooperation between the University of Wyoming and Sheridan College to create multiple endowed positions including those in agriculture and Allied Health; and countless partnerships for community benefit including the creation of trailways, the construction of Whitney Commons Park, the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center and the gift of water for greenspaces and parks across the city of Sheridan.

