Patrick Henderson retired in 2022 after 22 years of dedicated service as the executive director of Whitney Benefits, an educational foundation started by the late Edward A. Whitney.
While director of Whitney Benefits, Henderson was instrumental in many changes such as the extension of the Whitney interest-free student loan program to include students in Johnson County; expansion and construction at Sheridan College, including the career and technical programs and the Allied Health Project; facilitation of cooperation between the University of Wyoming and Sheridan College to create multiple endowed positions including those in agriculture and Allied Health; and countless partnerships for community benefit including the creation of trailways, the construction of Whitney Commons Park, the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center and the gift of water for greenspaces and parks across the city of Sheridan.
In addition to his work for Whitney Benefits, Henderson has been an active and engaged member of the local community. He has served on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Advisory Committee for the city of Sheridan, as a member of the Sheridan College Hospitality and Culinary Advisory Board, board member and past board president of the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association, as a board member and past chair of the Sheridan Travel and Tourism Board, a member of the Sheridan County Fair Board, a member of the city of Sheridan Planning and Zoning Board, a member of the Wyoming Rural Development Council and a member of Sheridan City Council. He also has served on the Economic Empowerment Vestry and Student Loan Committee for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Henderson holds a bachelor’s degree in business communications from the University of South Dakota.
Common phrases used to describe Henderson by those who voted for him include, “having an incredible passion for the community, the quiet force behind the community’s success, an amazing pillar in the community and instrumental in so many children’s lives over the years.”