SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and staff recently welcomed Sue Belish as the newest foundation board director.
During the foundation’s annual meeting, held this past July, the current board unanimously voted to induct Belish into the board. Additionally, the following board members were elected as this year’s foundation officers: President Richard Garber, Vice President Rob Johnson, Secretary Vicki Jorgenson and Treasurer Matt Ebzery. Joe Wright will also return back to the foundation board, but in a new role, as the Hospital Board of Trustee Representative.
“Sue has dedicated so much of her life and energy into caring for others and improving our community. We are excited to have her join The Foundation Board of Directors,” said Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair. “Sue will help us meet The Foundation’s mission to cultivate community involvement and support the hospital’s vision: When people think of excellent healthcare, they think of Sheridan.”
Belish currently serves on the Chandler H. Kibbee and Mercedes K. Kibbee Foundation Board and works for the Wyoming School Boards Association in leadership development. She has also served in the past on the Wyoming State Board of Education, and on the boards of the Center for a Vital Community, Tongue River Valley Community Center and Big Horn Education Fund. She has also served as an interim administrator for Northern Wyoming Community College District, as the principal for Tongue River Middle School and as the superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1.
“My reason for joining the Foundation is not because I have always had a deep passion for healthcare per say, but because I have an interest in giving back to this community," Belish said. "The many relationships I have formed here have been integral to my own personal success in life and I see serving on the Foundation as an opportunity to give back to that community which has given me so much.”