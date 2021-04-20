SHERIDAN — Junior Michael Greer has had a theater at his mom’s house for about seven years.
Walking into the basement, one will notice a pool table and ping-pong table. Once in the space, there are two rows of three recliners, surrounded by movie posters framed on the walls. The lighting can be adjusted to fit the mood of the event, whether for a Super Bowl watching party or video-gaming with friends.
With COVID-19’s effect on local theaters, many people have not been able to watch new movies in public spaces due to mandatory shutdowns. According to movie data provider, The Numbers, theaters across the country have seen an 82% decrease in box office ticket sales in 2020.
Even before the pandemic, though, Aaron Perez, a local owner of Fine Sight and Sound, said house plans have changed throughout the years to make living and entertainment spaces larger because people are more interested now in hosting events and families at their house.
“With COVID hitting, they shrunk the size of the bedrooms and made the living areas bigger,” Perez said. “I think (home theaters) will just get bigger and bigger because even layouts outside for patios and barbecues are getting bigger.”
In-home theaters can be anything from a simple television with a soundbar to a projector accompanied by recliners. The price can be anywhere from $800 to more than $1 million.
Perez has been installing home theaters and more in Sheridan for around 30 years and has seen an array of different spaces.
He said proper lighting, a high-quality projector and screen and positioning of where people will sit in accordance to the system matters when considering an in-home theater. A bad screen can make a $10,000 projector seem washed out when the image is displayed, and a bad sound system can take away the experience of having a theater, making it not as enjoyable.
Perez has served customers in the past that design an in-home theater for more than movies, too.
“Some people use them for shooting ranges,” Perez said, explaining a laser on the end of a gun translates to the movie screen, and people can go on hunts while in their theater room.
Greer, while he’s used it less as he’s grown older, has hosted watch parties for Super Bowls, championship games and fight nights. He has also used the space for playing video games, hanging out with friends and watching new movies.
“I’m fortunate enough to have one,” Greer said.
While expensive, it can prove beneficial for families that enjoy digital entertainment. Perez said he recognized his customer base included those with stress-heavy occupations, such as doctors, who have been getting them as a getaway.