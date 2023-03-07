Kathy Bede.jpg
Kathy Bede stands behind the counter in the Verdello store. The Wyoming Council for Women awarded Bede the 2022 Woman Entrepreneur Award. Bede owns and operates Sheridan-based Verdello Olive Oils and Fine Foods, a gourmet food store designed to bring unique food experiences to Wyoming.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Kathy Bede has been a small business owner since she opened Cottonwood Kitchen Shop in 1996. A few years after “retiring” and selling Cottonwood Kitchen, Bede opened Verdello Olive Oils and Fine Foods in 2017.

Verdello, located at 23 Grinnell Plaza in Sheridan, is a family-owned and operated gourmet food store designed to bring unique food experiences to Sheridan. The store offers more than 40 olive oils and vinegars, artisan meats and cheeses, quality food products from around the world, charcuterie boards, wine and cooking classes.

