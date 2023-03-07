SHERIDAN — Kathy Bede has been a small business owner since she opened Cottonwood Kitchen Shop in 1996. A few years after “retiring” and selling Cottonwood Kitchen, Bede opened Verdello Olive Oils and Fine Foods in 2017.
Verdello, located at 23 Grinnell Plaza in Sheridan, is a family-owned and operated gourmet food store designed to bring unique food experiences to Sheridan. The store offers more than 40 olive oils and vinegars, artisan meats and cheeses, quality food products from around the world, charcuterie boards, wine and cooking classes.
Bede believes enjoying food and experiencing cultures goes beyond just the individual and is a communal experience. She wants her business to encourage people to learn about other cultures and histories, and hopes through her business, she can encourage people to have a meal around a table and have a shared experience among family and friends.
Besides providing flavors and experiences from around the world to the Sheridan community, Bede encourages a family-friendly work environment in the store. She takes care of her employees, especially working mothers, by being flexible with their schedules and encouraging them to continue their education.
Bede also volunteers her time and partners with various groups that enhance life in Sheridan.
In 2022, Bede received the Woman Entrepreneur Award from the Wyoming Council for Women. The award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to increase the attention to, and recognition of, the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming’s economy.
Those who voted for Bede note they “appreciate the time and effort she has dedicated to bringing premium products to Sheridan, and the cooking classes open up a whole new world to our small community.”