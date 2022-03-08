SHERIDAN — Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming, L&H Industrial is a leader in technology innovations, custom manufacturing and comprehensive services for heavy industrial machinery used in mining, oil and gas, railways and other industries.
Sheridan's branch of the business earned Business of the Year through the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's Awards of Excellence for 2021.
Today, as a third-generation family business, they have offices and distribution partners around the world, as well as hundreds of employees dedicated to delivering outstanding service and innovations for the biggest and hardest-working machines on the planet.
L&H can custom-engineer and build, from the ground up, any heavy equipment assembly or machine needed for operation. Its worldwide 24/7 field services network is available for heavy equipment troubleshooting, repairs, rebuilds, relocations or replacements. Thanks to the company’s specialized design, engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing and repair services, L&H is a go-to international supplier for improved components and custom assemblies for heavy industrial machinery.
In addition to supplying heavy equipment needs for the business community, L&H invests in its employees and communities. The company provides well-compensated career opportunities in manufacturing, contributes to the state’s and counties’ export business by providing products both domestically and internationally, and serves as an active corporate citizen by supporting community organizations teams are passionate about.
In addition, L&H supports a variety of heavy industries and critical supply chains including mining, railroad, wind, hydro, aerospace and aggregate from Sheridan County, and by providing many products and services to the nation’s aggregate industry, the company is doing its part to improve the nation’s road, bridge and construction projects.
L&H Industrial has 50 years of field experience and deep expertise in industrial equipment engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. L&H’s objective is to make heavy machines “honestly better.”