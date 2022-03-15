CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature’s budget session came to an end March 11, but committees are already hard at work preparing the topics they’ll focus on during the interim.
Few committees will be quite as busy as the Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee, which has no less than 31 suggested topics to consider during the interim, said co-chair Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer.
The committee reviewed those topics in the final days of the budget session, during a March 9 committee meeting. Committee members will work on prioritizing the subjects they want to focus on during the interim and present their focuses to the Legislature’s Management Council April 8.
The potential topics for the council include numerous health care and social services issues, but there are also a handful of potential topics related to workforce and employment. Below are a few that could be discussed by the committee during the interim.
Minimum wage
Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, suggested looking at increasing the minimum wage for temporary workers in the state.
Tammy Johnson, executive director for the Wyoming Chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, applauded Romero-Martinez’s idea but said it needed a broader application: one that looked at increasing minimum wage across the board statewide.
Currently, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, which is the same as the current federal minimum wage rate. For many Wyoming employees, this is simply not enough to make ends meet, Johnson said.
According to the Wyoming Community Foundation’s 2020 Kids Count data book, a single Wyoming adult requires a median wage of $9.74 to be self-sufficient. That amount goes up if they have children.
“If you work 40 hours a week, that’s $7.25 an hour, $300 a week, $1,200 a month,” Johnson said. “Those people need to have other jobs. Most of those people are women. Most of those people are single. Most of those people have children. So that means they are also paying for some kind of child care… If you want to know why these people didn’t go back to work after the pandemic, it’s probably because it didn’t pay them to go back. Their job was costing them more than they were earning.”
The Wyoming minimum wage was last changed in 2008, when it was raised from $6.55 to $7.25. The time has come for a change, Johnson said.
“We have a situation that we need to fix, and we need to fix it legislatively,” Johnson said. “Wages in Wyoming deserve a long hard look…We need guaranteed income for the people who serve this state in the hospitality industry that does so much for our state’s economy. We’re not taking care of those people.”
Retention of volunteer firefighters, EMS providers
Many communities throughout the state are dependent on volunteer emergency professionals, Baldwin said. But those emergency responders are often hard to come by.
“In some cases, we are losing some of our emergency services in our small towns,” Baldwin said. “The volunteers just aren’t there. At my own fire department, it’s not uncommon in the middle of the day to have just two firefighters show up, and it doesn’t work that way.”
Sheridan County is just one of the places touched by this lack of volunteers. In August, Dayton Fire and Rescue Chief Rick Bilodeau said the department’s ambulance was no longer licensed because the volunteer it was licensed under left the department. Similarly, there was no emergency medical technician on staff.
Dayton Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Craig Reichert said the high number of training hours was one of the roadblocks making it difficult to recruit.
“What you used to get your EMT for 20 years ago (80 to 90 hours of training) is now required just for an emergency medical responder,” Reichert said. “EMTs are now up to 200 hours… We can set up the training all we want. We can say we’ll fund it all we want. But it comes down to the dedication of those people who are willing to go through that long, long course to get certified, and then stay with it.”
With those roadblocks to volunteerism in mind, the committee hopes to find some way to incentivize volunteerism statewide, Baldwin said.
“Perhaps they have tax rebates,” Baldwin said. “Perhaps they have their utilities paid for…We need to come up with some ideas.”
Education programs for health care providers
If you want to pursue a health care-related career such as becoming a physician’s assistant, physical therapist or occupational therapist, odds are you will have to be trained outside of Wyoming, Baldwin said. He would like to find a way to remedy that.
“The PAs that are practicing in the state of Wyoming are all being trained out of state,” Baldwin said. “Utah, Colorado, Montana, faraway places. There are no training programs that exist in Wyoming at all. There are a few occupational and physical therapy training programs (in the state), but by and large those people are being trained out of state. And the intention of this was to find out how we could get some of those training programs in the state.”
If the committee proceeds with this topic, it would consider ways to bring education programs for health care providers to the state, along with how to fund those programs, Baldwin said.
State refugee office
On first glance, the creation of a state refugee office might seem to be a strange fit for the labor committee, Cheyenne lawyer Boyd Wiggam told the committee. But in a lot of ways, it makes sense.
“Wyoming is the only state that does not have a refugee resettlement office,” Wiggam said. “…The beauty of this is it kills two birds with one stone because refugees are authorized to work when they arrive. As we talk about trying to build our labor force, this is yet another avenue to find people who can settle and work in Wyoming. It’s also the right thing to do.”
Wiggam said the creation of a state office is “essential” to settling refugees in Wyoming.
“I’m with a church that has tried to help resettle refugees in Wyoming,” Wiggam said. “This (office) is essential. The offices we go through basically say they won’t place a refugee with a Wyoming organization unless there is a state refugee office. So I would encourage you to take this up.”