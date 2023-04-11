Elevate hosting Global Leadership Summit
SHERIDAN — Elevate will once again host the Global Leadership Summit Aug. 3-4 at Ignite Wesleyan Church in Sheridan.
The leadership event includes more than 12 guest speakers talking about art, storytelling, business and leadership. The event is in person but features virtual speakers.
Speakers this year include founder and president of The Table Group Patrick Lencioni, founder of Sseko Designs Liz Bohannon, founder of Habits Academy James Clear, INSEAD professor Erin Meyer, CEO of The Ryan Leak Group Ryan Leak, Intel Corporation CEO Pat Gelsinger, Harvard Business School professor Francesca Gino, Ramsey Solutions CEO Dave Ramsey, Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, founding and lead pastor of Fellowship Church and founder and CEO of The Greater Story Albert Tate, founder and senior pastor of Life Church Craig Groeschel, among others.
Registration to the event is online at globalleadership.org/summit. Ensure it's the Elevate Asset Management at Sheridan Wesleyan Church event. Early bird prices are $179 for individuals. Group rates are also available.
Ignite Wesleyan Church is located at 404 W. Brundage Lane in Sheridan.
Business After Hours set for April 19
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will facilitate its next Business After Hours April 19.
Century 21 BHJ Realty will host the event from 5-7 p.m., located at 101 S. Main St.
Enjoy refreshments, register for door prize drawings, learn more about the hosting business and make important connections.
The event is free and open to the public, and advanced registration is encouraged at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
Chamber welcomes new employee
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce hired Kaylin McKinley as its office resource specialist last week.
McKinley is a Sheridan area native, graduating from Big Horn. She earned a degree in business from the University of Wyoming and is also a trained pastry chef.
Ignite Conference set for May 16
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's Business Retention and Expansion Committee will host its eighth Ignite Conference May 16 at Sheridan College.
From 8 a.m to 5 p.m., attendees have the opportunity to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark professional development and business growth.
Sessions include coverage of topics like marketing, human resources, business growth, entrepreneurship and more.
Chamber members pay $175 and $165 for each additional company employee. Non-Chamber members pay $210 and $200 for each additional company employee.
Registration includes four seminars, lunch and two bonus sessions. Register by May 14 at bit.ly/431clIW.
DA Davidson & Co. promotes employee
SHERIDAN — DA Davidson & Co. promoted Jamie Williams to senior registered financial planning associate.
Williams has been an employee since January 2014, serving a dual role as senior registered financial planning associate for Steamboat Investment Partners and supervisory branch office operations manager for Sheridan Wealth Management.
She holds an associate degree in business from Sheridan College and holds several licenses locally and in 44 states.