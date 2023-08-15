Chamber facilitating Business After Hours
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is facilitating its Business After Hours with Whitney Plaza businesses Wednesday.
From 5-7 p.m., folks can network and enjoy catering from Big Horn Y, beverages from Sheridan Liquor and live music by Mick Johnson. Hosts include Core Physical Therapy, Cowboy State Bank, Eliason Financial, Ice Haus, Impact Properties, Whitney Benefits and Whitney Plaza Dental.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at Whitney Plaza, located at N. Connor St. and Whitney Lane in Sheridan.
Arete Design merges with Studio R.E.D
SHERIDAN — Arete Design merged with Cheyenne and Greeley-based Studio R.E.D., a design company known for its innovative and sustainable approach to architecture, according to a press release.
As a part of the merger, Arete Design Group's Sheridan office relocated to 228 E. Brundage St., Suite 100.
Baker hosting wholeness retreat
SHERIDAN — A Place of Wholeness will host its 20th annual wholeness retreat Sept. 8-10 at HF Bar Ranch in Saddlestring.
The retreat features Sarasvati Buhrman, an ayurvedic medicine practicioner and yoga therapist. Topics include ayurvedic basics, assessing your constitution and imbalances, pranayama and meditation, using yoga for healing, digestion as the root of our health, nutrition, the subtle body and understanding the chakras, and qigong with Michael Patty.