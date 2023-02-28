Business celebrating second year anniversary
SHERIDAN — Balanced Healing Salt + Sauna in Sheridan is celebrating its two-year anniversary Wednesday.
From 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, owners will offer light snacks and refreshments, as well as a chance to draw for various giveaways and in-store discounts.
“It’s hard to believe that we have already been open for two years,” said Cassandra Bush, co-creator of Balanced Healing. “The community has been so encouraging and supportive of our business. We feel so lucky to be a regular part of so many people’s lives and can’t wait to see where we are at in another two years.”
Balanced Healing Salt + Sauna is a locally-owned Infrared Sauna + Salt Therapy business located in Casper and Sheridan. Sessions are enjoyed from the privacy of your own luxury suite and can be catered to each client’s specific needs. In addition to these sessions, owners also host regular date night events and collaborate with other local businesses in town.
Balanced Healing Salt + Sauna is located at 909 Broadway St. in Sheridan.
Haseman joins Beatty & Wozniak
SHERIDAN — Jacob T. Haseman joined the Beatty & Wozniak firm as a shareholder based in the Sheridan office. Haseman focuses his practice on onshore development and regulatory work in front of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission and similar regulatory bodies.
Traditionally focused on oil, gas and water, Haseman’s legal expertise and client base spans several sectors including title examination, litigation surrounding oil and gas, real property, contracts and title issues, real estate transactions, eminent domain and various title and contractual surface issues for a variety of parties in the energy and natural resources industry. Recognizing the impact that energy development has on the Wyoming economy, Haseman is honored to play an important role in the health and welfare of the community.
“We jumped at the opportunity to bring Jake on board and couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the firm,” said Gary Younger, managing shareholder. “He has deep experience with the WOGCC and an exceptional reputation within the industry. Jake is conscientious and well liked, which is invaluable to both the client and his peers.”
Haseman joins the firm from Throne Law Office, P.C., where he was in private practice since 2008, representing energy companies and related entities in administrative and regulatory matters. Prior to practicing in Sheridan, Jake worked as an honors trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, Natural Resources Section in Washington, D.C.
Haseman is a frequent speaker and writer on a variety of energy and environmental topics, including oil and gas and real property issues. He is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Wyoming and an active member of his community, currently serving as president of the Sheridan County YMCA and vice chair of the Professional Land Management Advisory Board at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources.
“My family and I are very much connected to the mountains, open spaces and people of the northern Rocky Mountain region, so it was important to me to find opportunities to build my practice right here in Wyoming,” Haseman said. “Beatty & Wozniak offers the ability to combine my personal passion and natural resources background at the highest level with a firm whose reputation is second to none. I’m eager to continue working hard to further strengthen our ability to provide the highest quality of services to our clients and community.”
Haseman received his J.D., with honors, from the University of Wyoming College of Law (2007), during which time he received an award for Excellence in Advocacy and served as secretary for the Potter Law Club-Student Bar Association and vice president of the Natural Resources and Environment Law Club. He received his B.S., cum laude, in physical/environmental geography and philosophy/environmental ethics from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point (2003).
Born and raised in Indiana, Haseman is an avid fly-fisherman and enjoys exploring the outdoors with his wife Brenda and two dogs Izzy and Murphy.