SHERIDAN — With the holiday season officially coming to a close, many local businesses are reporting a record or near-record holiday shopping year, according to Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce officials.
The energy and excitement for shopping locally was palpable, Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said. The Chamber, business owners and private citizens encouraged Sheridan residents to shop local for the holiday season.
“We tried really hard to have inventory for our locals [over the holidays],” said Cheryl Sinclair, owner of Foot of the Bighorns shoe shop on Main Street.
The season began as it always does in Sheridan, with the Chamber’s Christmas Stroll Nov. 26. Stroll’s new hybrid structure — in which shoppers enjoyed all-day deals at local shops and nighttime festivities on Main Street — garnered enormous crowds, said Chamber Marketing and Communications Director Jodi Hartley.
“People were excited to be out,” Hartley said.
The Chamber’s “Get Caught Shopping” campaign also incentivized shopping locally for the holidays. Stroll buttons — the mechanism by which individuals were “caught” by the Chamber’s “secret elves” — sold out the morning of Stroll, which Johnson said was the fastest sell-out time in at least a decade. Between Christmas Stroll and Dec. 18, Johnson said, the Chamber handed out $5,000 in Chamber Bucks, or gift certificates to participating Chamber businesses.
Chamber Bucks, too, offer local businesses a boost because the bucks are always reinvested in the local economy, Hartley said. Recently, Johnson explained, Chamber Bucks have been used for purposes as diverse as gifts, holiday bonuses and a creative way to keep gifts surprising for a partner with a joint credit card.
The Chamber has seen an increase in demand for the bucks every year since the program’s founding, Johnson said. The Chamber first issued $2,700 Chamber Bucks in 1993. Twenty-five years later, the Chamber first surpassed $100,000 in bucks issued in 2018 and, after an outpouring of support from Sheridan residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassed $223,000 in 2020. The Chamber will announce 2021’s grand total at its Jan. 12 Chamber Lunch.
Economic benefits of local holiday shopping extend far beyond Christmas Stroll or the holiday season, Johnson said.
Stroll was an enormous success this year, said Kid Curious co-owner Kim Franzman, but support extended well beyond a one-day event. Local shoppers offered Kid Curious their business throughout the holiday season.
“Sheridan blew us away,” Franzman said.
The holiday shopping boon also helps local businesses survive and thrive in the spring and fall, before and after peak tourist season, Johnson said. Combined with efforts by Sheridan Travel and Tourism to entice tourists to Sheridan year-round, Johnson said she hopes holiday sales ensure business owners can be optimistic — rather than concerned — about how their business will fare during the off-season.
Finally, Johnson said, shopping locally contributes to more than Sheridan’s business sector; sales taxes from local purchases keep Sheridan’s government entities, nonprofits and public services strong.
“It’s bigger than just the business flourish[ing],” Johnson said.