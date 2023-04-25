SHERIDAN — Red Shed Redos Picket Fence owners Terri and Nick Walton aimed at capitalizing on the success of their craft sales year-round and allow artists to sell their goods consistently.  

Following an estimated 10 successful years hosting a craft sale, the Waltons opened a storefront on West Burkitt Street in 2019, and then moved to a Main Street storefront in November 2022. The Waltons reached out to vendors first to partner with to sell goods in the store. Artists pay a fee for the space their crafts take up in the store. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

