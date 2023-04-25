SHERIDAN — Red Shed Redos Picket Fence owners Terri and Nick Walton aimed at capitalizing on the success of their craft sales year-round and allow artists to sell their goods consistently.
Following an estimated 10 successful years hosting a craft sale, the Waltons opened a storefront on West Burkitt Street in 2019, and then moved to a Main Street storefront in November 2022. The Waltons reached out to vendors first to partner with to sell goods in the store. Artists pay a fee for the space their crafts take up in the store.
Vendors Sarah Myers, Carol Myers and Emily Nelson used the sale and store space as opportunities to bond over crafting. Nelson started her crafting journey with her sister Sarah Myers.
“I kind of started the whole crafting process to spend time with my sisters because mom [Carol Myers] had grandma to look after a lot of the time,” Nelson said. “After Grandma passed away, Mom did not have that responsibility so she would come and craft with us. We would make diaper cakes and giggle, it was a lot of fun to do things together. It was never about what we were selling for me. It was the time I got to spend with my mom and my sister.”
The family started selling their work at local bazaars, including Red Shed Redos Picket Fence owners Terri and Nick Walton’s craft sale at Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The Waltons discount artists’ fees if they work as cashiers for the store.
To lessen fees, Carol Myers, Sarah Myers and Nelson work at the store one Saturday a month.
“It is a great opportunity to laugh and have fun,” Nelson said. “It is one of my favorite happy places because I am really drawn to the atmosphere of creativity. Plus, I can spend it with my mom and my sister, that is time that we do not get back.”
The move to Main Street drastically increased the foot traffic to the business, vendors Emily Nelson, Sarah Myers and Carol Myers said.
“On Main Street, people go up one side and down the other,” Nelson said. “We worked the last Saturday on Burkitt and then we worked the first Saturday on Main Street.
There were five people on the last day that we worked on Burkitt that had never been in before and we had been there for three years.”
The store is open Wednesday through Saturday to allow vendors to restock at the beginning of the week.
“We all have full-time jobs,” Terri Walton said. “Monday and Tuesday give our vendors time to restock. We do not want our store to get stagnant, so our inventory changes all the time.”
Nelson is excited about what summer will bring to Red Shed Redos Picket Fence. Nelson believes Main Street construction will have little impact on the productivity of the business.
“The sidewalks will still be open so parking will be the only issue,” Nelson said. “It should not be a huge issue. Many people just walk the street anyway. It will just be more of an inconvenience.”
The Waltons do not plan to expand anytime soon, aiming to maintain the modest and local shop.
“Honestly, the business is doing exactly what I hoped it would do,” Terri Walton said. “We have a great group of vendors and artists right now.”
