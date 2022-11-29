SHERIDAN — Nationwide, nonprofits and other organizations celebrate GivingTuesday to garner financial support.
In line with Black Friday — the first big in-person shopping day of the holiday season with special discounts for shoppers — Small Business Saturday — encouraging folks to shop at local businesses rather than big box stores — and Cyber Monday — an online version of Black Friday with discounts for cyber shoppers — GivingTuesday gives shoppers a chance to give back to organizations.
According to its website, GivingTuesday is a "movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world," defining radical generosity as " the concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering."
The concept celebrates its 10th anniversary, created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good, according to its website. The concept originated in New York City and the concept transformed into an independent nonprofit and global movement.
Several local organizations have donors matching funds given today for the GivingTuesday holiday. Check with your local organizations to see specific needs or unique matching opportunities.