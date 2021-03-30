SHERIDAN — Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. and its realtors received several awards from its parent company, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, recently.
BHJ Realty earned the president's award, which is bestowed upon those independent offices that earn the centurion award and the quality service pinnacle award in the same calendar year.
The centurion award is presented to offices that achieve or surpass sales production of $2,520,000 or 445 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
The quality service pinnacle award is presented to those independent offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 50% of their consumers surveyed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, with a survey score of 95% or better for two consecutive years.
In addition, agents Joe Steger and Marie Lowe earned individual awards from the parent company. The two both won the president's producer award, given to sales affiliates earning the centurion award and the quality service pinnacle producer award in the same calendar year.