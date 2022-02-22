SHERIDAN — As a retired U.S. Navy veteran and the son of a master gunsmith, Sheridan's Mike Miller knew exactly what he wanted to do when he decided to work for himself amid a pandemic.
"Exact" is a key component of Miller's business — Spartan Precision Gunsmithing. That's because the manufacturing of custom bolt-action rifles, the main focus of his business, means he must stay within tolerances of about .0005 inches — less than the thickness of a sheet of paper.
“Being retired from the military, I don’t have to work but I choose to,” Miller said. “I enjoy firearms and a lot of my friends are real gun fanatics and hunters, so a lot of them would come to me for help with their firearms. It seemed a natural fit for me to pursue gunsmithing.”
Early on, Miller invested a significant amount of money to obtain some equipment and make renovations to his shop. However, he needed even more specialized equipment to offer the full range of services that Spartan Precision Gunsmithing provides today. That’s when Miller began searching for assistance to obtain financing.
Miller first reached out to the Veterans Business Outreach Center in Billings, Montana, and was then referred to his local Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network advisor. His advisor was able to get him started with an in-depth business plan and also brought in other Wyoming SBDC Network experts to help with financial projections and more.
“Getting everything locked down with the Wyoming SBDC Network’s spreadsheets really helped with applying for the loan,” Miller said. “I also have to give kudos to my wife, Kristina, for wordsmithing the business plan. She’s the refined one, I’m more of a blunt instrument.”
With his business plan and financial projections in hand, Miller was able to obtain a business loan in the summer of 2021 to purchase a lathe, mill, dies, tooling and other equipment to get Spartan Precision Gunsmithing into full production.
Today, Spartan Precision Gunsmithing provides a wide variety of firearm services out of Miller's Sheridan workshop. Thanks to the full complement of equipment, Miller is able to manufacture custom bolt-action rifles, rework clients’ current rifles, apply Cerakote and much more.