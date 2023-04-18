SHERIDAN — Mullinax Irrigation & Construction Supply, which provides irrigation solutions and construction products from their headquarters in Sheridan, recently announced the sale of their business to a new generation of ownership.
Kevin Beagle and Dustin Frost, two Army and National Guard veterans with extensive business ownership experience purchased the company from Mullinax, Inc. March 17.
“For decades, the Mullinax name has been the trusted source helping ranchers, landowners and contractors throughout northeast Wyoming and southern Montana with unparalleled service, industry leading expertise and quality products,” said Kevin Beagle, president of Legacy Irrigation & Supply, dba Mullinax Irrigation & Construction Supply.
“As the new owners of this company we look forward to the opportunity to continue building on the legacy created by the Mullinax family and team,” he continued.
Mullinax Irrigation and Construction Supply has been providing irrigation consultation, design, installation and supply to Sheridan area customers since 1971.
To help facilitate a seamless transition for those customers, Beagle and Frost’s company, Legacy Irrigation & Supply, will continue doing business as Mullinax Irrigation and Construction Supply.
“We couldn’t be happier with this next generation of leadership at Mullinax Irrigation and Supply,” said Nathan Mullinax, president of Mullinax, Inc. “Kevin’s experience as a military leader and CEO, combined with Dustin’s capabilities as a business advisor and successful marketing company owner, will ensure the company’s continued success.”
Mullinax Irrigation & Construction Supply can be found at 615 Fort Road in Sheridan.