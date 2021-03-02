SHERIDAN — Wyoming small businesses can now sell their products on a new, no-fee e-commerce marketplace.
As part of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network’s expanding services through the CARES Act Recovery Program, the Wyoming SBDC Network partnered with Member Marketplace, Inc., to launch shopwyoming.com, a one-stop e-commerce site for Wyoming entrepreneurs. This site allows customers to shop and check out from multiple Wyoming-grown businesses at once and gives retailers the opportunity to reach new and existing local and national customers through one unique, state-centric platform.
"Customers are interested in buying local and supporting their communities, but oftentimes it can be time consuming to visit multiple stores to find what they're looking for," said Jill Kline, state director for the Wyoming SBDC Network, "A key component of this platform is that local small businesses can all sell on one website, which provides an incredible convenience and a variety of product offerings for shoppers to choose from, then buy with just one check out."
There is no cost to become a retailer on the Shop Wyoming platform. All businesses need to do is become a Wyoming SBDC Network client, fill out the Shop Wyoming application and meet with their advisor to discuss training and implementation opportunities.
Businesses have already started adding products to the site. Shoppers should check back frequently as more and more businesses add products and join the Shop Wyoming business directory. If a business is interested in adding items for sale, they are encouraged to contact their Wyoming SBDC Network advisor at WyomingSBDC.org/contact or contact Shop Wyoming Project Manager, Audrey Jansen at audrey.jansen@uwyo.edu for more information.
Visit the website at shopwyoming.com.