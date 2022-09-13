image
Nine-year-old Finnian Barrett, left, and Caleb Adsit pause to snap a photo during a Fresh Air Friday nature hike offered by the Sheridan Recreation District at Little Goose Canyon.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Finding a funding mechanism for Wyoming’s growing outdoor recreation sector continues to vex lawmakers.

Legislators mulled choices anew last week during a meeting of the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources committee in Thermopolis. Members shot down a draft bill to use revenue generated by scratch-off lottery tickets to help fund the sector, but noted the longstanding issue cannot be kicked down the road indefinitely.

