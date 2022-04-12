SHERIDAN — A preliminary report released by the Wyoming Office of Tourism indicates substantial growth in Wyoming’s travel and tourism industry during 2021. Sheridan Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker anticipated Sheridan will likely benefit from a busy peak tourism season this summer — and the economic benefits associated with that busy season.
According to the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s preliminary report, which was prepared by Oregon-based firm Dean Runyan Associates, Wyoming welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2021, who spent an average of $157 per day in communities across the state. Visitors spent $4.0 billion dollars in Wyoming in 2021, a 31.2% increase from 2020 totals and a 1.7% increase from 2019 totals, and generated $243 million in local and state tax revenues, including $30 million in revenue from the statewide lodging tax that went into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
The report indicates Wyoming’s travel gross domestic product reached $1.6 billion in 2021, nearly 4% of the state’s total GDP of $41.9 billion.
However, not all facets of Wyoming’s travel and tourism economy returned to pre-pandemic levels, the report states. For instance, Wyoming received 1.2 million fewer visitors in 2021 than 2019, before the pandemic. Similarly, although Wyoming’s hospitality industry experienced an increase of over 1,700 jobs during 2021, that increase does not recover the nearly 4,000 hospitality industry jobs Wyoming Office of Tourism staff estimated were lost in 2020.
Nevertheless, state officials said Wyoming tourism’s growth in 2021 is encouraging.
“It is exciting that more people continue to come to Wyoming and experience all the things we love about our state,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a recent press release.
“Despite ongoing challenges still facing global tourism, the grit and fortitude of Wyoming’s hospitality and tourism industry shined through in 2021, making it a game-changing year for the state economy…” Executive Director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism Diane Shobe said. “All indicators point to economic growth going into 2022.”
Parker said these increases in economic growth in the hospitality industry should trickle down to Sheridan County as well.
Parker and other Wyoming tourism officials are also looking to capture previously untapped markets. Mexican travelers, for example, present an enormous opportunity for Wyoming tourism, Parker said; many are already familiar with the upscale travel possibilities available in Jackson, and Parker hopes to attract more to Sheridan.
“We don’t think about Mexico as a huge market for us but it’s actually pretty massive,” Parker said.
One of Parker’s recent sales missions to Mexico indicated there is some strong interest in Sheridan as a market for Mexican travelers.
Mexican publications, meanwhile, are showing off all that Wyoming has to offer.
“Wyoming is ready to receive Mexicans,” TravelReport, a Mexican travel publication, announced in one headline.
“Located in Northern Wyoming, with the Bighorn Mountains as a backdrop, this city boasts a history tied to cowboys,” said one article by La Prensa, a newspaper in Reynosa, Mexico.
Also, as in year's past, as city-dwellers continue to seek refuge from urban centers and domestic and international travel ramps up in the post-pandemic period, Sheridan will likely see even busier peak tourism season than last year, Parker anticipated.
“The [Bighorn Mountains] have been driving people out to this community as a tourist destination for well over 100 years, and that’s not going to change,” Parker said of the lure of Sheridan’s natural beauty.
The year-long celebration of Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary this year and the expansion of Sheridan’s polo festivities back to pre-pandemic levels should also bring crowds to town, Parker explained.
When tourists come to Sheridan — domestically or internationally — they contribute significantly to the local economy and tax revenue. In 2021, visitors’ average length of stay peaked at 3.4 nights and spent an average of $250 per day in Sheridan County, Parker said. Local sales tax from this spending totals more than $5 million each year, Parker said, and funds improvement projects for public institutions, roads and parks in Sheridan.
“It’s all part of the pie,” Parker said. “Being the second largest industry in the state, [tourism] certainly drives a certain amount of money into the communities.”