SHERIDAN — Interstate Engineering welcomed Manny Rodriguez to the Sheridan office recently.
As an engineering technician, Rodriguez joins the team with an Associate of Applied Science degree in drafting and design from Casper College. Manny specializes in GIS and civil design. With 13 years of experience, his understanding of engineering principles and drive will make him a valuable asset to the company.
“I hope to bring my experience to the team and help out in any way that I can, and also expand that knowledge base from existing team members,” said Rodriguez of his goals at Interstate Engineering.