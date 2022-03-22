SHERIDAN — At the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services office Monday afternoon, students worked on practice tests between a pair of pizza boxes and a carton of cookies.
The lunch was celebratory: The students were either preparing to take or had taken their HiSEC — high school equivalency certificate — math exam earlier that day. The math exam successfully behind them, the students continued munching as they turned their attention to Punnett squares and photosynthesis in preparation for next week’s science test.
These students are involved in Sheridan County’s SCOPE program, a state-sponsored program intended to help students achieve high school equivalency and financial independence.
The program began at least a dozen years ago as a nonprofit for out-of-school youth in Sheridan County, Workforce Center Manager Christina Eaton explained. The program has been around long enough that the meaning of its acronym is long forgotten.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Sheridan eventually took the program over as a natural extension of the department’s required work. Under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Eaton said the department is required to work with at-risk populations, including out-of-school youth, and the structure of the SCOPE program seemed to work most effectively, Eaton said.
Since the program’s founding, its goal has been to prepare students for the workplace through small classes to achieve high school equivalency and obtain work preparedness training. In particular, Youth Case Manager Annalee Tromble said the program assists students ages 16 to 24 who may face barriers to gainful employment, such as basic skills deficiencies, English language learner status, homelessness, pregnant or parenting status, disability or past criminal legal system involvement.
Throughout the 13-week program — which occurs twice annually — the program’s eight students complete small group HiSEC tutoring on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and career readiness and life skills training on Thursdays and Fridays, Tromble said.
During HiSEC tutoring sessions, students review key concepts or take practice exams, SCOPE Tutor Brenda Bailey explained, often in partnership with the Adult Basic Education program at Sheridan College.
Then, over the course of five Mondays in March and April, students complete all five sections of the HiSEC exam, testing their understanding of math, writing and editing, reading, science and social studies.
HiSEC is a difficult test; many high school graduates would not be able to pass it on the first attempt, Bailey said. SCOPE staff like Bailey and fellow tutor Julie Nicks-Irvine work to ensure their students can pass.
“I think we get to be the people we wish we would have had in our lives,” Nicks-Irvine said of her experience as a tutor.
Meanwhile, during career readiness and life skills training, students learn how to prepare for interviews, build resumes, budget and pay taxes, among other skills. Eaton said students even have the opportunity to participate in a panel with local employers in which they can discuss best practices for applying and interviewing for jobs.
“We cover some stuff that the schools don’t even have time to cover,” Eaton said.
But SCOPE also offers students opportunities to pursue higher education, Bailey said. SCOPE staff help students prepare for the ACT exam and apply for college scholarships, ensuring students know college is an option.
“They have the exact same opportunity as somebody graduating from high school,” Nicks-Irvine said.
The SCOPE program is in high demand in Sheridan County, and programs like it are gaining popularity across the state, Tromble said. In Sheridan County, the program — capped at eight students — is almost always full. More often than not, Tromble said SCOPE has to turn some students away because it’s at capacity, despite not advertising the program.
Workforce services agencies across the state are developing programs similar to SCOPE, Eaton explained, albeit with different acronyms and tailored to the agency’s capacity. In spring 2021, Eaton said only about three programs similar to SCOPE operated in the state. This year, six or seven such programs are instructing students.
Although Sheridan is relatively unique in providing the service, its efforts in preparing youth for the workforce are certainly growing more widespread, Tromble said.