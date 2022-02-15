SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA’s strong foundation is the result of generations of financial support and volunteer participation. The Sheridan County YMCA organized a board of directors in 1959, and in 1964, completed construction of the building in which they are currently located at 417 N. Jefferson St.
The Sheridan County YMCA’s purpose is to strengthen the community. They do this through programs and a facility that encourages healthy living, social responsibility and youth development.
The Y is an accessible option for healthy living for all, with amenities that are generally only found in more urban areas, such as an aquatic center, three gymnasiums, weight rooms, an indoor track and an indoor playground. The Y provides scholarships for more than 1,000 memberships each year so everyone can access the facility, its programs and services. In addition, the Y also provides scholarship dollars for more than 25% of all youth in programs ranging from swim lessons to resident camp.
Every year the nonprofit serves more than 10,000 Sheridan County residents through programs and facility usage, and focuses on programs that better the overall health of Sheridan County, including chronic disease programs, a functional electrical stimulation bike and body scan abilities.
The Y’s primary goal in 2021 was to step up its commitment to the families and seniors it serves, regardless of the current state of staffing and COVID conditions. This effort has been tremendous, and they are proud to report more than 6,000 community members were served. They also were able to keep the facility and child care center open the entire year.
The Y also was able to raise nearly 95% of its total fundraising goal for remodeling the original parts of the facility, which will give new life to the building and help them serve more youth in child care and after-school programs as well as expand fitness equipment and accessibility. The Y continues to thrive and grow and is ready to serve the community for generations to come.