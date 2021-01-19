SHERIDAN — Jordan Davis purchased The Sheridan Donut Company from Shellie Szmyd and will continue operating the business for Sheridan customers.
The doughnut company was founded in 2018 by the Szmyd family.
"Thank you to the Sheridan Donut Company family and to the community for your loyalty and support," Szmyd said. "It’s been a great ride but time to pass the torch. I look forward to seeing you in the community and at the donut shop as I become a customer rather than an owner.”
Davis anticipates opening the lobby to customers for dine-in and take-out orders starting Feb. 1 at 6 a.m. The business is currently open for drive-thru and take-out orders only.
“I am honored to continue and grow the tradition of excellence and investment in our community that Shellie established and Sheridan Donut Company is known for," Davis said. "It’s been a very difficult year for all local businesses and I am so glad SDC has come through and is ready to grow. We buy local wherever we can, invest in our community, and love our SDC family. Come enjoy the best donuts in Sheridan and our full line of locally roasted coffee. See you at the shop."