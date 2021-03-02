RAPID CITY, S.D. — Brandy Popken was promoted to director of operations for Lunchtime Solutions, Inc. Popken was raised in Sheridan and currently lives in Rapid City.
In this position for the K-12 food service management company, Popken will be responsible for overseeing operations at more than 50 school districts across the Midwest. The operations team includes six area directors, 35 food service directors and more than 800 field employees.
Popken started her career with Lunchtime in 2013 as the food service director for Custer, Hot Springs and Crawford school districts. She was promoted to area director in 2015 with oversight of six locations in South Dakota and Nebraska. In 2019, Popken was promoted to regional director of operations and oversaw more than half of the company’s operations.