SHERIDAN — When a new lease is being considered by the Sheridan County Commissioners, how involved should the general public be? And what should the approval process look like?
Those questions have been on the mind of Sheridan resident Paul Caldera lately. Earlier this month, Caldera submitted a public records request to the commissioners asking for documentation related to the county’s decision to sign a 40-year lease with the Falcon Car Corporation last year. The corporation is building on county-owned property in the Sheridan County Airport Business Park.
Falcon Car Corporation is leasing five lots totaling 4.94 acres. The company will initially pay $15,000 a year for the first five years, and rent will be increased based on the Wyoming Cost of Living Index for the remainder of the term.
Falcon Car Corporation is a factory focused on producing electric vehicles. The business holds a license to produce 2,999 vehicles for each model year 2023 and 2024, with additional production capacity increasing to 30,000 units by 2026, according to a press release from the company.
Business leaders chose the Sheridan County Airport Business Park based on its proximity to Interstate 90, rail services and aviation access with direct access to Denver International Airport, "which is essential for business travel," according to the press release.
Caldera lives near the business park. He said he is not against Falcon and sees the economic benefits it could bring to the community. However, there are still many unanswered questions, he said. How will a facility expected to produce 30,000 units by 2026 impact traffic, property values and infrastructure?
Caldera hoped to find those answers through his public records request.
“I was hoping to see how the commission evaluated the impact of this facility to our community when making their determination of whether or not to approve the car plant application,” Caldera said.
Caldera received a hefty amount of documentation including copies of the lease, numerous email correspondences and a copy of the Airport Business Park covenants, conditions and restrictions. But he didn’t really find what he was looking for.
“There was no traffic study, no property value study, no estimates of the number of trucks traveling to and from the factory each day, and no study of the impact to infrastructure,” Caldera said. “What I got was a dearth of information that surprised me. I believe the commission showed a disrespect to the people of Sheridan by their lack of due diligence in approving the application.”
Caldera also believes the commission did not provide adequate opportunities for public comment.
Lonnie Wright, Sheridan County Commission chair, said the lease with Falcon was approved through the same process used for all county leases. The commission reviewed the lease and checked to make sure Falcon would be compliant with the business park’s covenants, conditions and restrictions. Since they were in compliance, the commission could not find grounds to reject the application, Wright said.
Wright said the sort of studies and documentation Caldera was looking for are not currently part of the county’s lease approval process.
As far as public comment, Wright said he believed the county provided adequate opportunity at the commission meetings and the monthly informational meetings held at the Sheridan County Airport, all of which were advertised in The Sheridan Press and the county’s website, he said. The lease agreement with Falcon was discussed at the commission’s April 6 and June 15 meetings, according to past agendas.
Beyond that, Wright said he didn’t feel there was a need for additional public outreach.
“It would be one thing if we used public dollars to recruit this company,” Wright said. “But Falcon came to us, and they’re a private business. Generally speaking, private businesses don’t have to ask for the public’s permission or input. I moved my business from Big Horn to Woodland Park, and I didn’t ask for public comment. I don’t think private business necessarily needs to get the public’s thumbs up to make a move like this, unless public dollars are being spent.”
Caldera said he would love for the commission “to find a way to take one step backward and go through a process of due diligence and public outreach so it can render a truly informed decision on the application.” But with construction and hiring already beginning for the new facility, that is not really a possibility at this time, Wright said.
Wright said he was sympathetic to Caldera’s concerns and acknowledged there were many unknowns whenever a new business moved into the community.
“I can see Paul’s arguments, because who knows what’s going to happen?” Wright said. “Since this is the first car factory in our community, there are a lot of unknowns. There will be changes, which nobody likes. But we know Falcon is in compliance with our covenants, conditions and restrictions, so at this point we have to give them the benefit of the doubt and trust they’ll be a good neighbor.”