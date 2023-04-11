SHERIDAN — Starting as the Palace Pool and Billiard Parlor in 1907, Sheridan’s Best Out West Antiques building holds years of history from 1907 to present day. 

In 1910, the building became the Kindt and Hatten Pool Hall and, from 1940 to 1960, the building hosted Woolworth McDonald’s Department Store. In 1980, the Woolworth McDonald’s Department Store transitioned into the Conard’s Department Store. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

