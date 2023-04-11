SHERIDAN — Starting as the Palace Pool and Billiard Parlor in 1907, Sheridan’s Best Out West Antiques building holds years of history from 1907 to present day.
In 1910, the building became the Kindt and Hatten Pool Hall and, from 1940 to 1960, the building hosted Woolworth McDonald’s Department Store. In 1980, the Woolworth McDonald’s Department Store transitioned into the Conard’s Department Store.
The introduction of the Medicine Wheel Gallery in 1990 marked the end of the department store era, eventually becoming the Best Out West in 2000.
“The Best Out West Antiques and Collectible Mall will open its doors at 6 p.m. Wednesday as a part of Sheridan’s Moonlight Madness Celebration,” Brian Burge wrote in The Sheridan Press Oct. 30, 1991.
The Moonlight Madness Celebration was held before Halloween, typically on Oct. 29, featuring several retail discounts from Main Street businesses and small events, such as a costume contest.
General manager of the Best Out West Antiques in 1991 Suzanna Meier said she believed downtown Sheridan needed a retail store with longer hours for the public.
“We are out West and we wanted to be the best out West. We’re going to be open so people getting off work at five o’clock can shop until six o’clock,” Meier said in Burge’s story.
The mall started off featuring antiques, Native American artifacts, jewelry and crafts, renting space for vendors from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Colorado.
“The whole concept is that this is a mini-mall. It’s made of new things, antique booths and the whole concept of works like this: We have one central cashier area and the occupants that rent do not have to be present. We collect their money and their sales tax,” Meier said.
Many of the vendors were former artists from the Side Street Gallery, making space in the Best Out West as a part of the Medicine Art Gallery. Silversmith Ed Barbula also created jewelry for the Medicine Wheel Art Gallery.
Many of the vendors at the time needed a method to sell their products without having to be present. In 1991, many of the individuals sold their products at other locations such as the Small Mall, the Morning Star, the Roundup Shop and the Holiday Toll House.
When the Best Out West Antique store first opened, there were 35 occupants selling products and the lower floor was entirely unoccupied. Burge also wrote a vendor committed to opening a bistro in the rear of the store to serve pastries, sandwiches and fresh coffee.
Today, the Best Out West Antique store is still vendor-driven, allowing individuals to rent and sign up for space in the store, current Best Out West Antiques Manager Darla Judes said. The store features a total of 16,000 square feet. There are a variety of plot spaces to choose from depending on the square footage.
“They cannot order new things but otherwise pretty much anything else can be put up for sale,” Best Out West Antiques employee and vendor Janelle Worley said. “They cannot sell food either.”
To this day, the Best Out West Antiques store has become a destination for Sheridan, Judes said.
