SHERIDAN — Bursch Travel appointed Mike Davidson as president, following Lee Hurd. His duties began May 1.
After 35 years with Bursch Travel, Lee Hurd will now focus her time on growing her group business. She will also work with Davidson, helping him transition into this new position with Bursch Travel.
In 1998, Alan Hess, CEO of Hess Travel, purchased Crossroads Travel and quickly recognized Davidson’s potential, according to a press release. Hess named him vice president and general manager. In 2013, Davidson was promoted to serve as chief operating officer.
In 2022, Maupin Travel acquired Hess Travel, combining operations to create Sequel Travel where Davidson was president.
“Mike is a perfect fit for Bursch Travel because his business philosophy aligns very well with Bursch Travel’s” said Lara Bursch Deppisch, Bursch Travel’s third generation owner. "He is a hands-on leader where honesty and integrity are key. He knows the importance of each employee and will guide and support them to succeed.”