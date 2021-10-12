SHERIDAN — Sept. 22 marked the first day of fall and the beginning of preparation at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping for off-season gardening.
The greenhouse kicked off the fall season with Fall Fest in September, as the store began to transition. This presents different duties for the store, nursery and production teams at Landon’s as they “put plants to bed” and prepare the store for the busy spring and summer seasons.
Some employees do not work the fall and winter seasons, and many leave after off-season preparation is completed and return in January, said Chelsea Turner, store manager at Landon’s Greenhouse.
“We have to make sure all our pots and birdbaths and stuff are either inside or we’re making sure they’re emptied and watered because a lot of them will crack,” said Turner about duties in the store.
The employees also have to make sure staff bring in annuals during the night so they do not freeze. An overnight freeze can often kill plants, as a recent chilly night did with some of the plants at Landon’s, Turner said.
The store team puts away summer supplies and instead offers “fun fall merch,” Turner said. Landon’s Greenhouse kicks off the winter season by offering workshops to make seasonal wreaths.
In the nursery, trees and shrubs are put to bed and pruned for fall and winter.
“It’s important to wait until they have lost all of their leaves and are completely shut down before you go in to prune on them. If they still have leaves on them, they’re still trying to put all of their nutrients down to their roots, so if you go to prune on them when they still have leaves, you’re taking away that ability for them,” said Chelsea Kukowski, nursery manager at Landon’s.
There are a couple of things that help plants during the transition from the warmer seasons into fall and winter.
“Even after everything loses its leaves, it can still be taking up water. If we have really dry soil, which kind of looks like what we’re going to have this year because we don’t have the snow cover we usually do, it’s important to keep that soil moist,” Kukowski said.
Kukowski advises roots can “freezer burn," leading to root damage or root death when the roots of a plant freezes dry, but on warm days during the winter, it’s important to give trees and shrubs a 5-gallon bucket of water to prevent them from drying out.
The nursery staff ensures trees and shrubs are able to branch out well and keep a tight shape, and cover them with frost cloth in a shaded area to keep them insulated, Kukowski said.
When perennials start dying back in the fall, they can be cut down to two-to-three-inches above the ground.
Landon’s has a total of eight production houses. During the winter, only two production houses remain open.
The production team handles seeding and growing plants during the fall and winter seasons in the two production houses at Landon's, said Erin Kinsey, assistant production and nursery manager.
“That side of things doesn’t stop, even when the store is closed in the month of January. We continue to seed and propagate and grow plants. We do that all winter long,” Kinsey said.
To start the transition into the fall, employees will disinfect the production houses, lay down pre-emergence herbicide for weed control, algaecide and coil up hoses to prepare them for next season, said Kinsey.
“We want to make sure we can get those houses as clean and sterilized as we can,” Kinsey said.
This will be the second year that Landon’s will be open until Christmas day.