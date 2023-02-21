Sheridan’s Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts started as a Coast to Coast Hardware store on Main Street in downtown Sheridan. Although the exact date the Coast to Coast store opened in Sheridan is unknown, its initial filing in Wyoming with the Secretary of State’s Office is 1936.
In 1965, John and Sue Behles moved to Sheridan and purchased the store. In 1968, the Behles moved the store into a “new, enlarged and more fully stocked quarters” at 316 N. Main St., according to The Sheridan Press. This move more than tripled the store’s square feet to 5,000. The store then became Coast to Coast Ben Franklin in September of 1983, and the business moved to a new location at 1447 Coffeen Ave., where the current Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts stands today. This location provided 6,500 square footage to Coast to Coast merchandise, 6,000 square feet devoted to Ben Franklin items and 2,000 square feet for appliances.
The business eventually expanded to include Ben Franklin, Champion Auto, Ace Hardware and the Coast to Coast Appliance Store. John Behles passed away in 2003, and shortly thereafter Mead Lumber purchased the store in 2004. The store underwent a major remodel in 2021, which provided a more open floor plan and easier flow for customers.
Now known as Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts, the Sheridan store is one of more than 5,000-plus Ace stores locally owned and operated across the globe. They offer a full line of hardware supplies, tools, lawn and garden, housewares, arts and crafts, seasonal items and more as well as a number of services. Ace is committed to being “the helpful place” by offering customers personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience from the local experts who know their customers best.
Those voting for Ace Hardware have described the business and employees as “reliable, friendly people, great customer service and helpful.”