Sheridan’s Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts started as a Coast to Coast Hardware store on Main Street in downtown Sheridan. Although the exact date the Coast to Coast store opened in Sheridan is unknown, its initial filing in Wyoming with the Secretary of State’s Office is 1936.

In 1965, John and Sue Behles moved to Sheridan and purchased the store. In 1968, the Behles moved the store into a “new, enlarged and more fully stocked quarters” at 316 N. Main St., according to The Sheridan Press. This move more than tripled the store’s square feet to 5,000. The store then became Coast to Coast Ben Franklin in September of 1983, and the business moved to a new location at 1447 Coffeen Ave., where the current Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts stands today. This location provided 6,500 square footage to Coast to Coast merchandise, 6,000 square feet devoted to Ben Franklin items and 2,000 square feet for appliances.

