SHERIDAN — Team Westkott at Concept Z Home & Property has added a new business partner. Desiree Young has worked as a licensed realtor since February 2020 and has been working at Concept Z for more than a year.
Young’s primary focus will be buyer representation, negotiations, inspection/repair coordination and locating properties not on the open market.
With the extreme real estate market demands for properties, the lack of supply and the importance of resources this is a strategic move for clients, representatives from the company said.