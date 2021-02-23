SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith earned the honor of Key Service Award through the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Awards of Excellence.
In December 1973 the Senior Citizens Council became a private, nonprofit corporation with the stated purpose “to promote and develop needed services for the elderly, develop cooperation between organizations that serve all older people and coordinate services, eliminate the duplication of services between cooperating organizations and seek federal, state, private and revenue sharing funds from the city and county, and develop services to help meet the needs for social services for the poor and older people in the area.”
Those founding the organization were part of a grassroots community group of volunteers who became the first board of directors. The first service provided was transportation; providing meals and outreach soon followed. In 2017, the Sheridan Senior Center became The Hub on Smith to better reflect how the center encompasses people of all generations. Today, The Hub on Smith provides community-based services to older adults, family members, caregivers, people living with disabilities and many others in 10 different program areas with 100 staff members.
The Hub offers several programs and services that support and keep older adults engaged in the community. These include providing healthy and nutritious home-delivered meals, offering public transportation through Goose Creek Transit, connecting seniors to important services through the Support Center, supporting families through the Help at Home, Day Break and Family Caregiver Support programs, lending adaptive equipment through the Community Loan Closet and leading several diverse activity opportunities throughout the community.
“We believe that people of all ages thrive when older adults are supported, strengthened and engaged in the community,” The Hub Executive Director Carmen Rideout said. “Making services available to seniors creates more opportunities for interaction with the broader community and building connections across generations. By providing consistent access to meals, transportation and companionship, The Hub on Smith helps seniors remain securely in their own homes, and out of assisted living facilities, longer. This not only benefits the seniors themselves, but also helps defer costs of long-term care that families and taxpayers usually have to shoulder.”
In fiscal year 2019-20, more than 3,500 individuals were served, including 105,739 meals served to the community, 17,800 hours of homemaking and personal care, 18,453 hours of care through the Day Break program to families needing respite and care services and 40,154 rides to Sheridan County residents through Goose Creek Transit’s door-to-door service, as well as 12,271 rides on the fixed route. Additionally, the Family Caregiver Program provided more than 3,283 hours of support to caregivers, 1,365 people took part in 35,473 hours of special activities programming and 572 people received coordinated services to connect with housing assistance, Medicare, Low Income Energy Assistance Program and elderly and disabled tax refund services. The Hub provided a wide variety of services to more than 608 veterans, and 350 volunteers provided more than 24,000 hours of service in the past year.