SHERIDAN — Winds of change have come down from the mountain into the Tongue River valley.
According to 2020 census data, both towns have grown over the last decade. Ranchester, with a population of 866 in 2010, grew to 1,082 in 2020, an increase of 20%. Dayton, with a 2010 population of 760, grew to 830 in 2020, increasing 8.5% over the decade.
With the combined population of Ranchester and Dayton reaching nearly 2,000 people, and an annual growth rate of about 2.8% in the valley, demand for new businesses, amenities and infrastructure improvements may increase. Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark and Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said they are prepared to meet these demands.
“There are three things that any government should work on,” Clark said. “That’s economic development, infrastructure and quality of life.”
Economic development in the valley has proven difficult in the past due to its proximity to Sheridan.
“We’re always looking for businesses that can compete and survive out here,” Clark said. “Ranchester’s demand is for a grocery store, but when you’re only 20 minutes from Ridley’s or Albertson’s it is hard to compete.”
By implementing improvements such as fiber internet and natural gas, Ranchester and Dayton have been able to keep up with the competition from Sheridan.
“It’s a huge deal for us to get fiber out here,” Clark said. “Being able to offer things like natural gas and fiber internet is really attractive to new businesses.”
Now, as drivers head to the mountain, they can see construction crews working in the plaza next to The Buckhorn Travel Center, the site of a future Family Dollar. In Dayton, Anderson is focused on bringing businesses to Main Street.
“We are running low on available space on Main Street, but we do have a new massage therapist coming in. Our big demand is for a new restaurant, which we are looking for now.”
With a growing population comes an increased need for affordable housing. According to 2019 census data, Ranchester had 409 houses and Dayton had 338. Ranchester has risen to this demand by adding 24 new lots with Stonemill Construction’s Stonebrook Meadows subdivision, scheduled to be completed in October. There are also plans for another neighborhood afterward.
“There’s still potential for another 50 houses by the new elementary school,” Clark said.
Dayton town staff and council members, while not as focused on housing, are concentrating on improvements to the town’s water treatment and wastewater systems.
“With our wastewater system we are currently having issues meeting compliance,” Anderson said. “With the steps we’re taking, we can make improvements to cut down on detention time and boost the available volume.”
Anderson also mentioned city staff is working with the state to complete a study on the water treatment plant for equipment upgrades. One of the major amenities to living in the Tongue River Valley is green areas, and Clark and Anderson focus on making improvements to their respective town parks.
In Ranchester, Clark and his team are working on implementing a security system in the parks and other areas. As of September 17, town staff have fielded two different proposals and are reviewing the budget.
Dayton officials have been looking for grant funds to add new playground equipment in their parks. Another consideration is the construction of a 10-foot pathway between the towns.