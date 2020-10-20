SHERIDAN — Eliason Financial recently hired Blake Winters as its director of business development. The addition of Winters will help the firm focus on client development, marketing, and financial planning.
Winters grew up in Northern California, earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nevada-Reno, and started his career in Silicon Valley at a tech start-up before transitioning to financial services.
He previously served as the practice management and training specialist for Janney Montgomery Scott, a regional brokerage firm in Philadelphia. He also spent time with Fidelity Investments and Vanguard, and he currently holds his series 7 and 66 licenses.
Eliason Financial is an independent financial services firm based in Sheridan that advises clients throughout Wyoming and the U.S.
Winters is an assistant to the registered representatives who offer securities through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.