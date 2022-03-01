SHERIDAN — Kennon is a manufacturing and engineering company whose primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense and the aviation and behavioral health care industries. The company has operated in Sheridan since 1989 and most recently expanded into a 35,000-square-foot facility in the High-Tech Park. Kennon boasts 62 employee owners focused on the mission of “protecting high value assets.”
Joe Wright joined Kennon in 2010 after a 13-year career with UPS and now serves as the company’s CEO. He received his bachelor’s in industrial engineering from Montana State University and obtained his professional engineering license in 2008. He is also a member of the Vistage CEO Network and a graduate of Stanford University’s Executive Leadership Program.
Kennon dedicates 1% of all its revenue for local charitable contributions. The company actively supports causes its employees are engaged in and additionally matches many employee contributions. Wright serves on the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, is a co-chair of the New West Manufacturing Partnership and is active in the local Rotary Club.
During the pandemic, Wright and his employees volunteered many hours and provided funds in support of the Sheridan community and health care providers. Employees rallied to provide personal protective equipment to Sheridan Memorial Hospital in a time when the hospital did not have enough inventory. In the spring of 2020, the company offered free meals to its employees at local restaurants for a month to help support other local businesses immensely affected by the pandemic. In November 2021, Kennon provided all frontline hospital staff with a free meal to Qdoba to recognize them for their incredible efforts during the pandemic.
Wright said the past year has been the most challenging of his professional career. The company was significantly impacted by the pandemic in many ways, from decreased revenue to supply chain disruptions to the employees’ health and well-being. In the middle of it all, the Kennon team moved to its new facility. In a time of intense angst and strife, Wright’s focus has always been on keeping Kennon’s people safe and employed.
Wright’s energy is dedicated to supporting Kennon’s employee owners so they feel empowered, valued and are able to achieve long-term wealth for their families. He strongly believes in supporting the causes that Kennon’s employees support and actively encourages others to find a way to give back to the community.