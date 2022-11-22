11-9-21 winterrodeo2.jpg
Skier James Rowen clears the last jump on the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo skijoring course Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winter Rodeo is targeting a return to downtown Sheridan in February 2022.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The WYO Winter Rodeo will move to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds for the 2023 event set for Feb. 18.

Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said the event has proven extremely popular, bringing more than 10,000 people to the downtown area for the competition that has taken place on Broadway Street in years past.

