Today

Showers in the morning then changing to light snow in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 20F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.