SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Beef Council as the qualified state beef council in Wyoming is tasked with utilizing beef checkoff dollars to benefit beef producers in Wyoming. The checkoff is a producer-funded marketing and research program designed to increase domestic and international demand for beef. This is done through promotion, research, education and new product development. The collection and spending of beef checkoff funds is overseen by the USDA and the Cattleman’s Beef Board.
The most recent campaign funded by the WBC is the #WYBeef campaign. This campaign entices consumers to feel good about choosing beef to support their healthy lifestyles.. The current iteration of the campaign highlights checkoff funded research showing why beef makes an excellent complimentary first-food for infants and toddlers. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, infants that are breastfeeding exclusively at 6-months of age begin to have nutrient deficiencies, chief among them are iron and zinc.
The Beef in the Early Years study demonstrates how great beef is as a source of protein, iron, zinc, choline, and vitamins B6 and B12. Recent research has shown that beef, as a complementary food, favorably increases growth in breastfeeding babies without adding too much in the way of fatty tissues. Infants and toddlers both require protein, iron and zinc to support brain health and optimum cognitive ability. Iron deficiency can have long-term effects on learning, behavior and neurodevelopment. The research shows that iron and zinc found in animal protein foods, like beef, are more readily absorbed than the same nutrients from plant-based sources. Zinc and iron also play an important role in an infant's developing immune system by supporting the growth of healthful bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract.
There is no need to make separate meals for children either. By preparing children's food appropriately for their age range, one meal can be perfect for the entire family. Infants 6 to 8 months old will do well with pureed beef, 8 to 10-month old babies can begin to transition to shredded beef and babies 10 to 12 months can begin to eat chopped portions of beef and practice self-feeding.
For a complete look at the Beef in the Early Years research along with feeding tips, food preparation ideas and great recipes please visit BeefItsWhatsforDinner.com.