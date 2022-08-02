SHERIDAN — Business partners Jaeger Stander and Dee Crawford say they balance each other out well. Crawford said she’s an organizer with a sense of urgency and business acumen, while Stander is a self-described creative who enjoys managerial structure. 

Both of their skill sets are essential to their latest business venture: Wyoming Lifestyle and Design, a lifestyle brand and artistic collective founded by the pair this spring.

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

