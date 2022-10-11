CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday.

The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming Energy Authority, Wyoming Business Council, University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources and the Atlantic Council, an international affairs think tank — focused on the future of Wyoming’s efforts to diversify its economy.

